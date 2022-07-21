Rupali Ganguly opens up on her struggling days: 'I was once a waiter at a party where Papa was a guest'

Rupali Ganguly is one of the most renowned actresses in the Television industry and enjoys a massive fan following owing to her acting chops. She is presently playing the lead character in the top-rated show 'Anupamaa'. This talented actress started her journey by featuring in the most popular sitcom 'Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai. Her character Monisha and her excellent performance made her a huge star in the industry. However, Rupali never had everything easy and struggled a lot before her career began.

In a recent chat with 'Humans Of Bombay', Rupali opened up on her struggling days, how her father supported her and how her husband Ashwin always motivated her. An Instagram post describing Rupali's journey has been shared by Official Humans Of Bombay on their Instagram page. The caption starts with Rupai talking about her teenage years and her father's struggling career. She says, "Papa was a national award winning director, & my biggest hero. When his films came out, people admired stars like Rajesh Khanna, but I’d say, ‘Papa is the real star!’ After school, I’d visit his sets. Watching him direct each frame meticulously… I was fascinated. Iss bich, heroine kaise ban gayi, pata hi nahi chala! Once, an actress backed out of Papa’s film, & he put me in it. Just like that, at 12, the acting bug bit me!"

She further adds, "But soon, Papa had 2 flops. Our tough time began, & my dream took a backseat. I did everything—worked in a boutique, catered, even waited tables. I was once a waiter at a party where Papa was a guest! I worked in ads, too–that’s how I met my husband, Ashwin. He suggested that I try TV, & I thought, ‘Why not!".

Elaborating on her journey started, Rupali further says, "Soon after, I got the titular character in Sukanya–in my head, I had arrived! But I held Papa’s feedback in high regard. Once, I proudly showed him a scene, & he said, ‘Khud rona nahi hai–audience ko rulana hai!’ He helped me better my craft. 4 years later, Sarabhai happened. And none of us knew it’d be a hit, we were just having fun! Even now, Satish Kaka calls to check up on me, & Ratna Ben brings presents for my son after every trip. We became a family on that show."

On the personal front, Rupali is married to Ashwin K Verma, and they are proud parents of a son Reyansh.

