Rupali Ganguly opens up on TV actors still not reaching ‘demigod status that film stars enjoy’

Rupali Ganguly is among the leading names in the televisions industry owing to her powerful rule in the show Anupamaa. The actress is playing the female protagonist of the show and she is proud of being a television actress. She recently talked about the TV actors not getting enough weightage like movie actors with Hindustan Times. She said that she wants to change that mindset.

She shared, “I don’t know why TV is still considered like filmon ka chhota bhai. I think there are fantastic actors here on TV but perhaps, because of easy accessibility it has become a norm, a set thing in people’s minds that film celebrities are huge. A lot of TV actors have made it big as film stars, such as Shah Rukh Khan, R Madhavan, Sushant Singh Rajput. Slowly, but steadily TV stars are getting their due credit.”

The actor also points out that we need to have TV actors recognized at a national level too, like movie stars. She said, “We are slowly getting there. National Awards are extremely coveted. I think it is high time even we got recognised on a national, government level as actors are doing phenomena work. We are working 24/7… even in times of Covid, such challenging times, TV units have been working around the clock,” says the actor.

Rupali added that TV actors are still known for their characters, whereas film actors are known as themselves. She explained with an example that Alia Bhatt is playing Gangubai, Kajol played Simran, but her character is Rupali Ganguly. She said the TV actors have still not reached that demigod status that film stars enjoy.



