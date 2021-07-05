Rupali Ganguly overwhelmed with the success of Anupamaa: It has given me the platform I have always craved

As Anupamaa continues to rule the hearts, Rupali Ganguly is glad that she came across the role and that her talent has been recognised.

Rupali Ganguly has all the reasons to grin ear to ear these days. After all, her ongoing show Anupamaa has been ruling the TRP charts for months and Rupali’s stint as the titular character has also won millions of hearts. Recently, the actress spoke about the success of Anupamaa and said that the show had given her the platform and recognition she had been craving for years. Interestingly, the show also marked Rupali’s return to TV screens after a gap of 7 years.

Speaking about the same, Rupali said that she is glad that she has been recognised for her talent. “There were some people who thought that I was just a fluke. But with Anupamaa, they sat up, took notice, and admitted that there is somebody called Rupali Ganguly, who acts well. While Monisha in Sarabhai vs Sarabhai got me noticed, Anupamaa has given me the platform I’ve always craved. I am glad that I have left a mark. My epitaph will perhaps read — here lies Monisha Sarabhai and Anupamaa. Despite not being conventionally good-looking, I have finally been recognised for my talent,” the actress had stated in her conversation with The Times of India.

She also stated that she is glad to have come across this role along with the other characters that she had played over the years. Rupali said, “I feel blessed and am filled with gratitude for this opportunity to return to TV after seven years with a role like this and getting a chance to prove myself. I have been part of some fantastic shows and played great characters, including a double role in Dil Hai Ki Manta Nahi and a negative one in Sanjivani because I was bored of playing positive characters. Then I was inundated with negative characters, but I didn’t want to repeat myself. Every artiste vies for that one role, which takes her a level up, where people start recognising your work and acknowledging the fact that you are a good actor.”

Interestingly, Rupali was quite apprehensive about how the show will be received as playing a 40 plus protagonist and striking a chord with the audience isn’t a cakewalk. “To be 40 plus and not have a 26-inch waist when you’re playing the lead can be challenging at times. I always wondered if it would work. You can’t predict the fate of a show. I still can’t believe it’s happening to me and hope the bubble doesn’t burst,” she added.

Also Read: Here are 5 times Anupamaa star Rupali Ganguly made us go gaga over her impressive saree styles; PHOTOS

Credits :Times of India

Share your comment ×