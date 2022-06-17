Rupali Ganguly pens a sweet birthday wish for Anupamaa co-star Jaswir Kaur; Shares PICS

Anupamaa has become one of the most loved shows on Television screens and has been receiving immense love from the audience for its interesting plot. The show stars talented actors like Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna and Sudhanshu Pandey in the lead roles. Rupali's excellent acting as a middle-aged woman and her quest for creating her identity has made her quite popular among the audience. This show has been unbeatable and is ranking in the first position on the TRP chart for almost a year now.

Anupamaa team not only entertains their audiences on TV screens but each actor from the show is quite active on their respective social media handles. The stars shared a great camaraderie off-screen as well. Today, Anupamaa actor Jaswir Kaur, who essays the character of Devika in the show, celebrates her birthday. On this occasion, Jaswir's dearest friend Rupali Ganguly shared a few pictures with Jaswir on her Instagram handle. Sharing these pictures, Rupali wrote, "Happy Happy Birthday my Devika My Jassa Wish u love and happiness forever and may u forever continue the madness".

The makers of Anupamaa have managed to strike the right chord with the audiences by introducing amazing twists and turns in the show. The new entry of Kapadia family members has added the right amount of drama to this daily soap. The audiences are also liking Anupamaa and Anuj's married life plot and have showered their immense love on their favorite duo MaAn.

Considering the love and appreciation they received from the audiences, the makers of Anupamaa treated their loyal fans with a prequel to the show titled 'Anupama - Namaste America'.

'Anupama - Namaste America' has the original cast of the television serial, such as Rupali Ganguly and Sudhanshu Pandey essaying the roles of Anupama and Vanraj, respectively. Joining them are Alpana Buch, Arvind Vaidya and Ekta Sariya, reprising the roles of Baa, Bapuji and Dolly respectively. The show airs on Disney+ Hotstar and was released on April 25.

