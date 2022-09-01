Rupali Ganguly REACTS to Vidya Balan's funny reel on her 'Mai kuch bhi karu' dialogue; Says she's 'honoured'

Anupamaa is one of the most-watched television shows and has maintained its numero uno position ever since it went on air. Featuring Rupali Ganguly (Anupama), Sudhanshu Pandey (Vanraj), and Madalsa Sharma (Kavya) in pivotal roles initially, it revolved around Anupama re-starting life in her mid-40s after learning about her husband Vanraj's affair with his colleague, Kavya. Later, Anupama meets her school friend, Anuj Kapadia at their reunion party, who has always been in love with her.

As the story takes several turns, Anupama finds love in Anuj Kapadia, essayed by Gaurav Khanna. The prime focus of the show shifts to this couple. During this phase, Anupama's ex-husband Vanraj questions her whereabouts, and she gives him a sassy and relatable response. This dialogue mouthed by Rupali Ganguly has taken the internet by storm, and several celebrities have hopped on to this trend. After Janhvi Kapoor, Bollywood's popular star, Vidya Balan has created a funny reel on this dialogue. In the video, The Dirty Picture actress is seated in a bathtub and captioned it, "Bolo bolo…"

Rupali Ganguly was thrilled to see Vidya Balan mouth her dialogue. The Anupamaa star took to the comment section to express her happiness. She wrote, "Thrilled that u chose to do my dialogue from #anupamaa. Honoured (sic)"

Previously, Janhvi Kapoor also dropped a fun reel on Anupamaa's dialogue, which was loved by the fans. Not just Anupamaa, but Tejasswi Prakash's dialogue about going for a midnight walk from Naagin has also caught netizens' attention. Along with Janhvi, many other celebs also created reels on it.

