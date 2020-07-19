  1. Home
  2. tv

Rupali Ganguly on returning back on television after seven years; the television scenario has changed

Actress Rupali Ganguly, who took a seven-year sabbatical from acting, said she had mixed feelings about facing the camera after such a long time.
2389 reads Mumbai
Rupali Ganguly on returning back on television after seven years; the television scenario has changedRupali Ganguly on returning back on television after seven years; the television scenario has changed
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

The "Sarabhai vs. Sarabhai" actress is back on the small screen with the show "Anupamaa", which is about a homemaker, who undermines herself while taking care of her family and their needs.

"Sometimes I feel I never went away, and sometimes I feel 'Oh damn! I don't know anything anymore'. So, it feels familiar but at the same time, it feels intimidating because when you come back in a fantabulous role and a phenomenal show like this, only very blessed and special people get a comeback like this. It makes you nervous, it makes you feel that you have a huge responsibility on you, yet sometimes out of respect you feel 'Do I know anymore and what am I doing?'," she said.

"I mean I know my craft, but now, after seven years, the television scenario has changed, and taste has changed. So you never know what's going to be accepted and what's not. But the response that has come in for the first few episodes, I think I am doing okay," she added.

Rupali plays the titular role in the new show.

"I cry every time I read the script. "Anupamaa" was a once in a lifetime opportunity, which I couldn't let go. After the shoot, I can't even go and hug my child, it's so upsetting. I have not hugged him and kissed him or sat closer to him, and yesterday he came and asked me 'Mumma, when will I kiss you again, after six months?' I cried, my heart broke," she said.

"But then when I see 'Anupamaa', I feel somewhere it is getting compensated. Maybe now he feels that my mother is not there with me, but once he grows up and he will watch the show, he will be so proud of me," she added.

Credits :IANS

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Mukesh Chhabra on last call with Sushant Singh Rajput & sudden demise: Didn’t know he was depressed
Did you know Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ audition for Quantico was her first ever audition? Find out more FACTS
Bhumi Pednekar Birthday Special: Take a look at these LESSER KNOWN facts about the actress
Priyanka Chopra on her struggles, facing racism, Nick Jonas being a better cook & her dad’s advice
Dil Hi Toh Hai‘s Karan Kundrra & Yogita Bihani share secrets, reveal who will get married FIRST
Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan to Parth Samthaan & others who tested positive for COVID-19
Sushant Singh Rajput and Rhea Chakraborty: Everything you need to know about their love timeline
Katrina Kaif on Salman Khan, family, relationships & being friends with ex
Katrina Kaif Birthday Special: Take a look at the actor’s best traditional looks
Salman Khan: 5 times the superstar was miserably trolled
BTS: 7 Best Moments from 1st half of 2020

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement