Rupali Ganguly reveals the reason behind her career break; Says 'I was told I’ll never conceive'

Rupali Ganguly has been swooning the hearts of the audiences with her exceptional acting chops in the popular daily soap 'Anupamaa'. This show has undisputedly been one of the top-rated shows and Rupali's excellent acting as a middle-aged woman and her quest for creating her identity has made her quite popular among the audience. The actress enjoys a massive fan following and has an active presence on her social media handle. Rupali is married to Ashwin K Verma, and they are proud parents of a son Reyansh.

In a recent interaction with 'Humans Of Bombay', Rupali spoke about her career and praised her father and her husband Ashwin for always supporting her. The actress also talked about her famous sitcom 'Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai' and reveals how her bond with her co-stars is still strong and they share a great camaraderie. After this show, many know the actress took a long break and was away from the limelight for some time. Speaking about the same, Rupali shares, "The next few years, at the peak of my career, I shocked people by taking a break. But I didn’t regret it. I was once told, ‘You’ll never conceive,’ so watching my son take his first steps was a blessing. Next 6 years were all about family".

The actress also revealed how her journey in Anupamaa began, she said, "During this time, devastatingly, I lost Papa. I was still grieving when I got offered Anupamaa. Ashwin encouraged me, ‘It’s high time you got your due as an actor. You go out there–I’ll take care of everything else.’ But I was hesitant. So, I went to my producer, Rajan Shahi, who I trusted a lot, & said, ‘Give me time to get in shape.’ But he told me, ‘I want a mother, not a heroine!’ His conviction made the show what it is. Being on the sets of Anupamaa made me feel close to Papa! It was the kind of story that he would’ve written, with a strong female lead. And the love I’ve received, from all ages, all corners… It’s so overwhelming. Everyday, I do my best to be worthy of it. I hope Papa is looking down at me with a smile!” Rupali concluded.

Rupali's show Anupamaa has managed to strike the right chord with the audiences by introducing amazing twists and turns in the show. Apart from Rupali, the show also stars Sudhanshu Pandey, Gaurav Khanna, and Madalsa Sharma in pivotal roles.

