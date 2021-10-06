Rupali Ganguly’s beautiful smile is here to ward off mid week blues & brighten our day; See Photo

Rupali Ganguly is among the most popular actresses in the television industry. The actress is active on social media and loves to share pictures, videos, stories and more from her work life as well as her personal life. She is popular among the masses for her positivity and happy-go-lucky nature. She recently shared a picture of herself as she welcomed Wednesday with a wide grin.

Rupali shared a picture of her from her home. She is seen smiling and her face is lit up with joy. She shared in the caption, “Hello Wednesday I thought I would start the day with a smile … to brighten up ur Wednesday for a while”.

See post here:

Rupali Ganguly is active on social and is often seen trying new trends on Instagram. She recently shared a video as she donned a golden ethnic dress and danced on the popular song ‘Chori Chori Chupke Chupke’. She also wrote an adorable caption for her husband, “Dil mere le gaya loot ke…. always and forever.. my pati dev, before I knew it he already had my heart @ashwinkverma”.

At present, she is playing the role of Anupama in the popular daily soap Anupamaa. She is a middle-aged woman who is trying to make her own identity after getting divorced from her husband. The entry of Anuj Kapadia, played by actor Gaurav Khanna, has brought a new twist in the show's plot.



