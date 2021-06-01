Rupali Ganguly’s latest PHOTO proves she is a nature lover; Asks fans to keep a green tree in their heart

Rupali Ganguly is enjoying time with crew members. She has been sharing pictures and videos on her Instagram handle.

The whole cast and crew members of the show Anupamaa are in Goa. They have been shooting there. The actors have been sharing pictures and videos from the location. Lead actress Rupali Ganguly is also with them and she too has been sharing pictures and videos. Her pictures always have some motivational quotes for fans. And this time also she has shared a picture with a beautiful message. The picture shows how much she loves to be amidst nature.

In the picture, Rupali is seen wearing a black-printed kaftan and posing with leaves. She has not applied any makeup and kept it completely simple. She has also opted for open hair. The caption says, ‘Keep a green tree in your heart and perhaps the singing bird will come .......” Actress Jaswir Kaur dropped a comment saying ‘I want this fruit.’ Fans are also showering comments and praised her beauty.

The actress has made a special place in the hearts of the audience with her acting. She also encouraged women to be self-independent.

Recently, a video of the actress giving an audition for the show has gone viral. In the video, she is seen talking to her daughter. But her daughter asks her to not enter her room without permission. The show also stars Sudhanshu Pandey, Paras Kalnawat, Anagha Bhosale and Alpana Buch in key roles. It is currently one of the most popular shows on television.

