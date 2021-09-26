Rupali Ganguly’s LATEST pic is giving us beach vibes as she strikes a pose in beautiful saree

Rupali Ganguly is currently riding high on the success of the show Anupamaa. The serial is focused on a woman who is trying to make a place for herself in society after her husband cheated on her. The daily soap is also one of the most-watched content on television. Well, the current track is showing that Anupama is heading to Mumbai for some work and there she will be seeing the sea for the first time. The track is very interesting. However, amid this, the actress has shared some fun pictures on her social handle.

Taking it to her official Instagram handle, Rupali writes, “The Sun, The Sand, The Sea, Beach vibes.” In the pictures, she is seen wearing a beautiful pink colour printed saree as she posing while standing on the beach. The actress is in her Anupama get-up only. Many fans dropped comments. One of the users wrote, “Omg first click is sooo beautiful. just look at you and cloudy beautiful weather.” Another fan wrote, “Anupama Ji Anuj Ji Best Couple Onscreen.”

Actor Ronit Bose Roy also commented saying, “Wow”. Rupali had recently shared a reunion picture with her Sarabhai vs Sarabhai co-actors. Fans demanded for the next season.

Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai was a popular comedy show which is very much fresh in the minds of the Indian audiences. The show starred Satish Shah, Ratna Pathak, Sumeet Raghavan and Rupali Ganguly, the plot of the show revolved around a quintessential upper-class family living in South Mumbai.

