Rupali Ganguly on sacrificing family time for the show Anupamaa: It does get extremely difficult at times

Rupali Ganguly is one of the most popular actresses in the television industry and she is presently playing the role of Anupama in the show Anupamaa. The actress is highly appreciated for her acting in the show, but she feels that she is lacking in her personal life duties. Rupali shared in an interview with Hindustan Times that she feels like a failure for not being able to spend time with her son and husband.

The star shared that her biggest ambition in life was to get married and have a family. She said, “When my son was born in 2015, I didn’t want anything else, and just wanted to focus on him, and enjoy every millisecond of motherhood. I started late as a mother, so those moments were very precious for me. When his school started, I never thought there would be a pandemic and lockdown.”

Rupali shared that when she was offered the show, she took up the offer because she thought her son will be going to school so she will get some time for herself. But she had no idea that the lockdown will happen. Her husband supported her and has been managing the home and son single-handedly. She expressed that she is never there and her husband does a lot.

She also shared that it is ‘difficult’ to be the face of a daily soap anyway, leave alone amid a pandemic. The actor says she still shoots 12 hours a day. “I am there all the time, perpetually. There is a standing joke ki set ka gate main kholti hoon aur main hi band karti hoon. You kind of sacrifice your family time, health, sleep, a lot of things to follow a dream that perhaps your father and husband had seen for you. It does get extremely difficult at times,” she said.



