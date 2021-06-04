  1. Home
  2. tv

Rupali Ganguly says 'forever indebted' to fans after Anupamaa regains top position on TRP charts

Rupali Ganguly starrer Anupamaa has regained the first position on the TRP chart. The show's cast is glad about it and the lead actress has thanked fans for their support.
2954 reads Mumbai
Rupali Ganguly,Anupamaa Rupali Ganguly says 'forever indebted' to fans after Anupamaa regains top position on TRP charts
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Almost after two weeks the popular show Anupamaa is back at the top position in TRP charts. The show had slipped to the second position. The regained position news has come as big relief for the cast. Lead actress Rupali Ganguly, who is riding high on the success of the show, is also very happy. She expressed her gratitude to fans and also shared a picture on her Instagram. The show also features Sudhanshu Pandey, Madalsa Sharma, Paras Kalnawat, Alpana Buch among others. 

Sharing the picture, Rupali Ganguly wrote, ‘GRATITUDE GRATITUDE GRATITUDE for all the love and support always, To each and everyone who believed in me - Thank you, To everyone who taught me a valuable life lesson - Thank you, To everyone who held my hand and gave me strength- Thank u, Forever indebted.’ Donning a green saree with heavy jewellery, the actress is looking beautiful in the traditional attire.

Fans showered love and wrote ‘We will always there to support u u are really the reason of my happiness i love u soo much #ru maa’. 

Take a look at the post here:
 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Rups (@rupaliganguly)

In the upcoming episode, viewers will see that after Kavya and Vanraj Shah’s marriage, his parents refuse to stay with him. They still consider Anupama as their daughter-in-law. Vanraj is upset with his family’s decision and is confused about what to do. On the other hand, Kavya is beyond herself as she has finally married Vanraj.

Also Read: Anupamaa SPOILER ALERT: Vanraj and Kavya finally get married; Shah family refuses to live with them

Credits :Rupali Ganguly Instagram

You may like these
Rupali Ganguly’s latest PHOTO proves she is a nature lover; Asks fans to keep a green tree in their heart
Rupali Ganguly's old UNSEEN audition clip in her onscreen avatar for Anupamaa goes viral: WATCH
Alpana Buch praises Anupamaa producer Rajan Shahi as she shares ‘Morning Selfie’ with team
Anupamaa star Rupali Ganguly dresses not to impress but to express in her latest post; Flaunts chic hairdo
Rupali Ganguly finds a ‘Friend’ in her on screen mother in law Alpana Buch; Fans call their pair ‘outstanding’
Rupali Ganguly makes goofy faces while posing with brother: Greatest gift our parents gave us, was each other