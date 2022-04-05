Rupali Ganguly seeks blessings at temple with husband and son on her birthday; PHOTOS

Rupali Ganguly celebrates her birthday on 5th April. The actress is presently winning hearts with her acting in the popular daily soap Anupamaa. She is playing the lead in the show along with Gaurav Khanna, Sudhanshu Pandey, and others. On her birthday, the actress shared with Pinkvilla that she will not be working on this day and instead, will be spending time with her family. The actress was snapped with her family at a temple today.

In the pictures of the actress, she is seen dressed in a beautiful floral print Anarkali suit. She is seen with her husband Ashwin and son Rudransh. She went to a temple to seek blessings with her family. She smiled at the paps as she is seen hugging her son.

See pictures here-

The actress had earlier shared a picture of the adorable birthday card that her son had made for her. Numerous celebs wished the actress on her birthday, including Gaurav Khanna, Jaswir Kaur, Nidhi Shah, Mohsin Khan, Delnaz Irani, Aneri Vajani, Mushkan Bamne, and others.

Talking about her birthday plans, she had shared with Pinkvilla, “Birthday ke din kaam nahin karti (I don’t work on birthdays). So I have taken a leave, that was already decided. Actually, we have three days off for birthdays, but this time because of the web series and some telecast issues, those three days couldn’t work out. Also, my son (Rudransh) has his Marathi exam on that day, so Ashwin and I will drop him to school, and while he will be there, we will have a quick lunch. So just normal (stuff).”

Also read- EXCLUSIVE: Rupali Ganguly on being called fluke: After Anupamaa, people woke up to the fact that I’m versatile