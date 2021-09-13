Rupali Ganguly sees a fantastic week ahead as she wishes fans ‘Happy Monday’

Rupali Ganguly has started her Monday full of motivation. She has shared a series of pictures on her Instagram and wished fans ‘Happy Monday’. The Anupamaa actress enjoys a massive fan following. Well, she has made a special place in their hearts from her performance in the show. The popular show has been ruling the TRP for months. However, the show is currently focusing on Anuj Kapadia. He is a big businessman and everyone especially Kavya is very excited after meeting him.

Taking to her official Instagram handle, the actress wrote, “Do you see what I see. A fantastic week ahead to do some fabulous work. Happy Monday people.” In the pictures, she is wearing a plain white shirt and her hair is open. The actress has strike poses in different positions. As soon as she posted the pictures, fans also wished her. One of the fans wrote, “This is more than amazing. You are cute, babe. You look the cutest when you smile. Cutest girl on planet. Your look is super cute. This picture is worth a million words.”

Another fan wrote, “Happy Monday to you too mam. Blessed week”. Anupamaa is a show about a woman who struggles a lot to get her name. Her family, children and husband no one supports her but still, she fights all hurdles and makes a name for herself.