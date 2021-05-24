Rupali Ganguly shares a motivational post for her fans; Says 'Wake up each morning and work on your passions'

Rupali Ganguly has quoted Edmond Mbiaka’s wisdom of words for her fans. She shared the post on her Instagram handle.

Anupamaa star Rupali Ganguly is winning hearts with her performance in the show. The popular show has been ruling the TRP charts for months, but the last week TV report showed the show slipped to the second position. The actress is currently shooting for the serial in Goa and has been treating fans with pictures from the set. She had recently posted a picture where she mentioned that she is missing her family a lot. And today she shared a motivational post for her fans.

Taking to her official Instagram handle, Rupali Ganguly wrote, “When u start to do the things that u truely love, It wouldn’t matter if it’s Monday or Friday .... You would be so excited to wake up each morning and work on ur passions. -Edmond Mbiaka.” She also shared a picture along with the post. In the picture, she is seen wearing a pink saree and poses while dancing. She is in the get-up of her character.

Fans are also reacting to the post and dropping comments. One of the users wrote, “Biggest fan maam.” Others are dropping fire emoji.

The show is currently showing the life of the lead characters after their divorce. Anupamaa and Vanraj have been granted a divorce and are now living a separate life. They are trying to manage it along with their children. Kavya is trying to create misunderstanding between everyone and dreaming of getting married to Vanraj.

