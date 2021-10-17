Rupali Ganguly shares perfect family PIC with her husband and son: My world holding me strong

Rupali Ganguly has been riding high on success for the show Anupamaa. One of the most loved shows on television currently, it speaks about women's financial independence. The lead actress named Anupama shows how she is struggling hard to make a name for herself. Even after getting a divorce from her husband, she is being targeted but still, Anupama is going ahead. Well, Rupali Ganguly, who plays the lead role, enjoys a huge fan following on Instagram. She always shares pictures from the set and her personal life too.

Today, she has shared a perfect family picture featuring her husband and son. Her caption is perfect and it reads, “We literally have each other’s back! My world of strength, my world to always lean on, my world holding me strong.” In the picture, the trio is seen holding each other and smiling. Her son taking the chance of leaning on his mother and sleeping. They are looking very adorable. Rupali is seen wearing a yellow kaftan and left her hair open.

As soon as she shared the picture, fans dropped heart emojis in the comment section. Her co actor Gaurav Khanna wrote, “Wow”.

Take a look at the picture here:

Well, the rumours were going on that Sarabhai vs Sarabhai 3 is in making. However, no official confirmation is on this. A few weeks back, the actors of the show had a reunion and Rupali had shared the picture also. The comedy show is still loved a lot by the audience.

