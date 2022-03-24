Rupali Ganguly shares pic with Anupamaa co-star Jaswir Kaur; Says ‘Some friendships go beyond work’

Rupali Ganguly is among the most loved TV actresses. From her comic role of Monisha in Sarabhai vs Sarabhai to playing a strong woman in Anupamaa, she has nailed it every time. The actress is presently playing the lead role in her show Anupamaa, which follows the journey of a housewife who works towards establishing her own identity and dignity. For the fans of the show, Devika is loved for being Anupama’s number one supporter and friend. In the recent post, Rupali Ganguly is seen with her co-star Jaswir Kaur.

The character Devika plays an important role in Anupama’s life. She has always been there for her and given her the right advice. She has also assisted her throughout her journey and helped her stand up against her husband. Apart from her character, Jaswir Kaur and Rupali Ganguly have formed a friendship while working together. Rupali shared a pic with her from the sets of the show. She captioned, “Devika and Anupamaa Jasssaaa and meeee Some friendships happen during work but go beyond it ….. THU THU THU #friends #anupamaa #instagood #rupaliganguly #jaswirkaur #instadaily #jaimatadi #jaimahakal”.

See post here:

In the recent plot of the show, Anupama has taken part in a dance competition. As the Shah family is seen seated in the audience, Devika slams Vanraj for trying to tarnish Anupama’s image. Anupama will also be seen proposing Anuj for marriage as she dances on stage.



