Rupali Ganguly shares pictures from her birthday celebrations with her family and Anupamaa team

Rupali Ganguly recently celebrated her 45th birthday on 7th April. The actress had earlier shared exclusively with Pinkvilla that she does not work on her birthday and spends time with her family. She was spotted with her husband and son at a temple as she sought blessings on her special day. Anupamaa actress had a special celebration with her family and she shared a glimpse of the same on social media.

On Thursday, the actress took to her official Instagram handle and shared a series of pictures from her birthday celebration. In some of the pictures, Rupali can be seen posing along with her family including her husband Ashwin, son Rudransh, brother, mother and others. In another picture, she can be seen showing all the gifts she received on her special day. She also shared a glimpse of her birthday celebration on the sets of Anupamaa. She can be seen standing next to a cake as the cast and crew of her show gather to celebrate her day. The picture also features Sudhanshu Pandey, Gaurav Khanna, Alpana Buch, and Ashish Mehrotra among others.

Rupali captioned, “The day when I turned a year older…..no I mean younger Birthday 2022!!”

See post:

Fans and friends were quick to shower love on their favourite actress in the comment section. While one of the fans wrote, “So beautiful and loving moments," others commented, “Thank you for sharing your memories! such beautiful memories”, “So Beautiful”, “You always look young humari akho se dekhiye.”

Also read- EXCLUSIVE: Rupali Ganguly on being called fluke: After Anupamaa, people woke up to the fact that I’m versatile