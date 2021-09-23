Rupali Ganguly shares a reunion picture with Sumeet Raghavan and reminds fans of ‘Saahil and Monisha’

The actress Rupali Ganguly had a gala time as the team of Sarabhai vs Sarabhai had a reunion yesterday. The comedy show was a massive hit among the masses, and over the years, the popularity has only grown for the impressive show. The show featured prominent artists like Satish Shah, Ratna Pathak, Sumeet Raghavan, Rupali Ganguly, Rajesh Kumar and others. The actress took to her social media to share a picture with her on-screen hubby and good friend Sumeet Raghavan.

Anupamaa lead actress, Rupali shared an adorable picture with Sumeet, as she reminded the fans of the good old days when they used to shoot together. She shared in her post about the good friendship shared between the two actors. She wrote in the caption, “Saahil and Monisha Wagle and Anupamaa Some friendships r lifelong”.

See post here:

The show Sarabhai vs Sarabhai brought a turnaround in the career of Rupali Ganguly as she became a household name. She is widely recognised for her on-screen name Monisha.