Rupali Ganguly shares a reunion picture with Sumeet Raghavan and reminds fans of ‘Saahil and Monisha’

The actress Rupali Ganguly had a gala time as the team of Sarabhai vs Sarabhai had a reunion yesterday. The comedy show was a massive hit among the masses, and over the years, the popularity has only grown for the impressive show. The show featured prominent artists like Satish Shah, Ratna Pathak, Sumeet Raghavan, Rupali Ganguly, Rajesh Kumar and others. The actress took to her social media to share a picture with her on-screen hubby and good friend Sumeet Raghavan. 

Anupamaa lead actress, Rupali shared an adorable picture with Sumeet, as she reminded the fans of the good old days when they used to shoot together.  She shared in her post about the good friendship shared between the two actors. She wrote in the caption, “Saahil and Monisha Wagle and Anupamaa Some friendships r lifelong”.

The show Sarabhai vs Sarabhai brought a turnaround in the career of Rupali Ganguly as she became a household name. She is widely recognised for her on-screen name Monisha. 

Apart from the given picture, she had shared a video on her social media and introduced everyone to her fans. The actress also shared a picture of the reunited cast for her fans as she wrote, “I love them” and dropped heart emojis. Rupali is presently playing the role of a middle-aged woman named Anupama, who is trying to create her own identity after the divorce from her husband. Her relatable character is getting a lot of appreciation and love from the fans.

Credits: Rupali Ganguly Instagram


