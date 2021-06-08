Rupali Ganguly shares story behind how she got Monisha's role in popular comedy show 'Sarabhai vs Sarabhai'

Sarabhai vs Sarabhai fame Monisha was loved by everyone. Rupali Ganguly who played the role recalls how she got the role.

Rupali Ganguly has acted in many shows and in almost all dramas she has left a mark on her audience’s minds. She is currently seen in Anupamaa and is once on cloud nine because of her show. But whenever she comes on television, the first face which comes to mind is her iconic role of Monisha in the popular show Sarabhai vs Sarabhai. The show which was very popular in the 90s still holds the same charm among the masses.

Recently, the actress revealed how she got the role. She said that after going through the script, I just asked who will play father-in-law? He said, Satish Shah and son? Sumeet Raghavan. Then I started thinking how will I look like in a mother role. So, I asked them and then he called up Aatish bhai. He called me for a meeting. I reached the place in my Sanjeevani getup as I was coming straight from the shoot. When I came out of my car I fall. But then Aatish asked me is this your car, I said yes. It is always like this, I said no sometimes.” After this, he said there is no need for an audition.

The show features Ratna Pathak Shah, Rupali Ganguly, Satish Shah, Sumeet Raghavan, Rajesh Kumar. The epic dialogues are still used as memes—this is so middle class.

To note, Rupali has made a comeback from the show Anupamaa. She had taken a break after her son was born. But her current show is top at the chart because of its storyline.

Also Read: PHOTO: Rupali Ganguly feels homesick as she shoots for Anupamaa in Goa; Says ‘Home is where I want to be’

Credits :DNA

Share your comment ×