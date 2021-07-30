Rupali Ganguly shares a throwback picture of ‘blue skies & beautiful landscapes’ as she misses it

The Anupamaa lead Rupali Ganguly is basking with joy as her show is getting highly appreciated by the audience. Her character is found highly relatable by a majority of people and even others characters like Vanraj, Samar, Nandini, Paritosh and others. Apart from her work life, she is also very active on social media and frequently shares posts from various spheres of her life. It seems she is in need of a holiday as she has shared a throwback picture from her previous vacation.

The Anupamaa lead has shared a cheerful throwback picture of herself on social media. The picture is from one of her beach vacations as she reminisces the fresh breeze in her hair and the clear sky. She is seen wearing black shades and floral printed dress as she enjoys the natural green surroundings. She wishes to go back to that beautiful place and relax on the beach again.

She wrote in the caption, “Of blue skies and beautiful landscapes.. a lungful of fresh air, wind in my hair! Take me back now!”

See the post here:

Rupali Ganguly regularly posts on social media, along with the cast members of her show Anupamaa. She had recently posted a hilarious video in which she was complaining Coronavirus to go back and wished for her normal life. She shared in the caption, “Ma Corona Devi …. Apne prakop se ab iss mukti do Put your hands up if you too are waiting for normal life to return!!” The video was liked by a huge number of her fans.

Also read- Anupamaa's Rupali Ganguly & Ekta Saraiya make an appeal to ‘Ma Corona Devi’: 'Bas karo ye Corona khatam karo'