Rupali Ganguly shows what 'unconditional love looks like' as she introduces her dog Kishmish

Rupali Ganguly has won everyone’s hearts with her performance in the show Anupamaa. She enjoys a huge fan following on social media. And if you notice her social media handle, you will see her love for animals. The actress is a big animal lover. She often shares behind-the-scenes pictures and videos from the sets of the show playing with a dog. Today, also she has shared a picture with her dog and was introduced it to the digital world.

Rupali writes, “Unconditional love looks like this. Say Hello to Kishmish.” The actress is wearing a pink salwar suit and holding her dog. Both are looking adorable in the picture. One of the fans wrote, “Hlo kishmish aur haa ab set par Gabbi bhi bolega mujhe bhi hello bolne bolo sabko. This is true and unconditional love.” Another wrote, “CUTIES BOTH RUPALI AND KISHMISH.” In past, the actress had used an Instagram trend to spread awareness among people about the need to stop cruelty towards animals.

She had asked people not to be cruel towards animals and not to abandon them. “We can judge the heart of a man by the way he treats animals… If you’ve ever abandoned your pet or caused distress to any other living being, I’m not talking,” Rupali had written.

Take a look at the post here:

Talking about the show, the current track is showing Samar and Nandini’s troubled relationship. He has called off his engagement and blamed Nandini for supporting Kavya. On the other side, Anupama and Vanraj are also fighting.

Also Read: Rupali Ganguly drops throwback PIC and pens a heartfelt note for her father: Forever Daddy’s little girl