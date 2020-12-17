Rupali Ganguly slams Pakistani makers for ‘bluntly copying’ Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai: It’s all very sleazy

Rupali Ganguly aka Monisha Sarabhai has said that the Pakistani makers have insulted the popular Indian sit-com by copying it from the frame.

The popular TV show Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai made headlines this week after the maker of the sit-com Aatish Kapadia came across a Pakistani rip-off. He has slammed the Pakistani makers for blatantly copying the content. Now, in a recent interview with the Times of India, actress Rupali Ganguly who essayed the lead role of Monisha Sarabhai, called the Pakistani version of the popular show very ‘disgusting’. She also said that the makers have insulted the popular Indian sit-com by copying it from the frame.

The 2004 sit-com was created by Jamnadas Majethia and Aatish Kapadia. Now, while talking about the Pakistani version, Rupali told TOI, "It's disgusting the way they have copied it frame to frame. I know imitation is the best form of flattery, but what they have done is an insult. It's such a bad copy with tacky looking characters, sets, dialogues, it's all very sleazy." On being asked if the team is planning legal action against the Pakistani makers, she said, "We have made the topic official now. Let's see if they pull it down or not. Else, we will move according to the need of the hour."

Earlier, a link to the Pakistani version of Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai was sent to Aatish and then he shared a lengthy post about it on Facebook. He wrote, "Morning began with a forwarded video link. I opened it and saw a ‘word to word’ ‘frame to frame’ unofficial remake of our show ‘Sarabhai vs Sarabhai’. By someone from our not so amicable neighbours, to our west. It has been shamelessly put on a free video streaming platform and the actors have performed my written word so badly, (they’ve even added their own pedestrian bit) that I cringed!

I mean getting inspired and having made a show on the lines of Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai is understandable. Khichdi had inspired many makers to come up with a show on the lines of Khichdi. The problem of course was that they didn’t understand the logic behind creating those illogical people. Similarly, inspired versions of Sarabhai have got it wrong, because they thought it was a show only about class conflict; which was just one aspect of it. Written by using inversion as a tool.”

He further wrote, “But this blatant copy!??? My god it’s appalling. My request to my friends is to NOT give that show ‘views’ , by chance you’ll come across that daylight robbery. So much for copyright! And I don’t mean the technical copyright. I mean the shameful lack of conscience that those thieves displayed while lifting the show, lock stock and barrel! Waiting for poetic justice, if there’s any. P.s imitation is the best form of flattery. But lack of permission before illegal imitation is amorality. (sic)”

The popular sit-com Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai' featured Satish Shah, Ratna Pathak Shah, Sumeet Raghavan, Rupali Ganguly and Rajesh Kumar in lead roles.

Credits :Times Of India

