Rupali Ganguly slays in traditional saree look with her 'Jhuki Jhuki si Nazar'; See PHOTOS

Rupali Ganguly is currently the most popular actress in the telly world. She is riding high on the success of her show Anupamaa.

Actress Rupali Ganguly made a comeback from the show Anupamaa. The serial has been ruling the TRP charts because of its storyline, performance of the actors. It shows an uneducated woman who fights for her self-esteem. The topic has directly touched the audience's hearts. Apart from this, the actress always shares pictures from the set and also motivational quotes. Today, also she has shared pictures along with a beautiful caption.

In the pictures, she is seen wearing a blue colour saree and is posing during a photoshoot. She has applied light makeup and has kept her hair open. And not to miss is the red bindi. She has used pinkish shade lip colour. The caption reads, “Jhuki Jhuki Si Nazar …..SMILE - it’s priceless.” Fans have showered love on the picture. They are dropping heart emojis in the comment section. One of the fans wrote, “Gorgeous beautiful.” Another wrote, “looking very pretty.”

She enjoys a massive fan following. Her Monisha role in Sarabhai vs Sarabhai is very popular among the masses.

Take a look at the post here:

In the show, the current track is showing there have been some differences between Kinjal and Anupama. Kavya is instigating Kinjal against Anupama and wants Kinjal to fight with her. But Anupama does not let happen this and she tries to understand her. It will be interesting to see how Kinjal and Anupama sort their differences and will their relationship be like earlier.

Also Read: PHOTO: Rupali Ganguly shares a glimpse of her midweek plan: Watch Anupamaa and just laze away

Credits :Rupali Ganguly Instagram

Share your comment ×