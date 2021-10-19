Rupali Ganguly stuns in off shoulder mustard colour dress; Fans react

Rupali Ganguly is mostly seen wearing ethnic wear and the actress's nails also it. She is one of the popular actresses in the television industry currently. Her show Anupamaa is doing well on the TRP chart too. The serial is one of the most-watched ones now and it deals with a woman, who is now divorced, and her struggles of establishing herself. Coming back to her ethnic avatar, the actress has stunned her fans after she shared a picture in an off-shoulder dress.

Taking to her official Instagram handle, the actress wrote, “In a world of flowers, she found herself. In a world of colours, she lost herself. And in that lost and found was a beauty of its own!” In the photo, she is seen wearing a mustard colour off-shoulder dress with her hair left open. She has applied soft makeup with nude lip colour. Her dress also had a frill around the neck portion and it is full sleeves.

As soon as she shared the picture, fans dropped the heart emoji in the comment section. One of the fans wrote, “You r so cute.” Another wrote, “Nice beautiful di so cute .”

Take a look at the post here:

Coming to the serial, the current track is focussing on Samar and Nandini. Samar is in tension as Nandini’s ex Rohan is back and he wants her back at any cost. Samar has also beaten him and now Rohan wants to beat Samar. It will be really interesting what will Anupama do in this matter?

