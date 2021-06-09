  1. Home
Rupali Ganguly thanks fans for their immense support to the show Anupamaa; Expresses gratitude

The show Anupamaa has wrapped up its shooting in Silvassa and now heading back to their home. Rupali Ganguly took this opportunity to thanks her fans and everyone.
Mumbai
Rupali Ganguly thanks fans for their immense support to the show Anupamaa; Expresses gratitude
The show Anupamaa is riding high on success as it has been ruling the TRP charts. It had slipped to the second position for some time but it has regained its position now. The viewers are witnessing a lot of twists and turn that is keeping them hooked to the television screen. Now the whole team is heading back to Mumbai to show the new journey of Anupama. On this note, the lead actress Rupali Ganguly expressed her gratitude to fans.

Taking to her official Instagram handle, she wrote, ‘Anupamaa fans - for the love and immense support always and for holding up my morale when I needed it most.’ She also thanked her husband and son for letting her achieve a new milestone in life and always supporting her in every stage of life. Till now, the cast and crew were residing in Silvassa, Rupali also thanked the Khanvel Luxury Resort which was their home away from home. She also shared two pictures.

In the pictures, she is seen clad in multi colour saree and standing in a park with her hands opened. She also mentioned that she was grateful for everything.

Take a look at the post here:
 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Rups (@rupaliganguly)

As per the current track, the show will now head towards the new life of Anupama and Vanraj Shah. He has finally married his long-time girlfriend Kavya and is now going to live with her. His parents and children are also going to stay with Vanraj’s new wife. What will happen next with them will be very interesting to see.

Also Read: Anupamaa SPOILER ALERT: Anupama & the Shahs bid goodbye to Dr Advait as they head back; Kavya is restless

Credits :Rupali Ganguly Instagram

