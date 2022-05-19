Rupali Ganguly treats MaAn's fans with Anupama and Anuj's pictures from their wedding; PICS

Anupamaa has become one of the top-rated shows on small screens. It features Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna in the lead roles. The couple has become quite popular on social media and their fans lovingly call them MaAn. The current plot of Anupamaa revolves around the wedding of Anupamaa and Anuj. Recently, Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna had dropped their solo pictures dressed as bride and groom as they gear up for their wedding.

Today, taking to her Instagram, Rupali shared pictures along with Gaurav Khanna and captioned them, "New beginnings". The two look adorable as they pose together as bride and groom. Rupali wore a bright white lehenga and on it, she draped a bandhani red dupatta. She looked resplendent and accessorized her outfit by wearing a heavy necklace, earrings, and matching bangles that made exquisite additions to her look. On the other hand, Gaurav sported a royal look with a red all-overwork sherwani and red stole along with it. He paired it with white pyjamas and maroon footwear. He had also worn a green turban and a beaded necklace.

The show has recently got its prequel titled 'Anupama - Namaste America' which is airing on the OTT platform. The prequel has the original cast of the television serial, with actors Rupali Ganguly and Sudhanshu Pandey essaying the roles of Anupama and Vanraj, respectively. Joining them are Alpana Buch, Arvind Vaidya, and Ekta Sariya, reprising the roles of Baa, Bapuji, and Dolly respectively. The OTT version of the show was released on 25 April, and viewers can tune in to Disney+ Hotstar to watch the show.

