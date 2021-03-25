Rupali Ganguly of TV show Anupamaa is in Holi celebration mood as she dances to the tunes of “Hungama ho gaya”

The cast member of the show Anupamaa, Sudhanshu Pandey posted an entertaining dance video of the lead actress Rupali Ganguly for the upcoming holi sequence.

As Holi is round the corners, all the TV shows are gearing up for the Holi sequence. The popular TV show Anupamaa is also doing the preparations for the Holi celebrations in the show, for which the actors are busy practicing the dance sequences. One of the leads of the show is Sudhanshu Pandey, who plays the role of Vanraj in the show. He has recently posted a BTS video of Rupali Ganguly as she seems immensely enjoying herself on the sets of the serial.

In the video, it is seen that Rupali Ganguly is dancing on to the tunes of the song 'Hungama ho gaya', as she matches steps with the choreographer of the show. Rupali plays the role of Anupamaa on the show, who is wife of Vanraj. She is seen wearing a white-color saree with colors all over her attire and on her face. As she dances funnily along with the choreographer, it makes an epic scene to watch. Sudhanshu Pandey seems to be enjoying the whole scene as he makes an exciting expression while shooting the video on his phone.

He is very enthusiastic about the upcoming sequence and wrote in the caption, “TUNE HONTHON SE LAGAYI TOOO

HUNGAMA HO GAYA

SOME REAL FUN THING COMING VERY SOON TO UR SCREENS

KEEP WATCHING ANUPAMAA”

Anupamaa is one of the most popular TV serials at present, which is immensely popular among the audience for its unique story and excellent acting of the cast. The show revolves around the problems in the life of a middle-aged woman Anupamaa and her family.

