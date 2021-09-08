Rupali Ganguly wins hearts as she strikes a pose in kaftan; SEE PIC

Rupali Ganguly has been winning her audience hearts from her performance in the show Anupamaa. She has been showing a strong woman who is not scared of any problem. Fans love her in the show. The actress enjoys a huge fan following on social media and her post or pictures become viral in no time. She actively shares on her Instagram handle. Today, also the actress shared a picture of her in which she was seen wearing a pretty kaftan.

Rupali is spotted wearing a pink colour kaftan with flowers printed on it. She has paired with pink pants and left her hair open. The actress is seen flaunting her beautiful hair and the makeup is also on point. She has applied heavy glossy makeup with dark shade of lipcolour. The caption reads, “Flower power.” One of the fans wrote, "I just love ur show anupuma.” Many fans have dropped fire and heart emojis in the comment section.

Recently, she had shared a picture with her husband and wished anniversary. The actress complimented him for being always supportive. “Celebrating commitment because you and I knew that we fit together so magically, that we weren’t in love momentarily but rather forever….And I know no matter how many ups and downs you truly won’t leave my side in this forever which is ours together!”

The track in the show is focusing on Anuj Kapadia. He is an old classmate of Anupama. Anuj is shown a big businessman and he had shown interest in the property of Anupama. But his legal team has an issue with it and the deal was put on hold.

