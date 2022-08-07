Rupali Ganguly wishes 'Happy Friendship Day' to her husband Ashwin K Verma & their son; Drops a PIC

Rupali Ganguly is amongst the well-known and talented personalities in the entertainment industry. The actress is currently playing the lead role in the top-rated show Anupamaa and has been winning hearts with her impeccable acting prowess. She has maintained an active presence on her social media handle and often drops pictures with her co-stars from the sets of her show. Along with that, she always treats her followers by sharing some adorable pictures with her dearest husband Ashwin K Verma and her son Reyansh.

Today, as we celebrate friendship day, Rupali too dropped a picture with her closest and dearest friends. The Anupamaa actress posed with her husband Ashwin and her son Reyansh. In the caption of this picture, she wrote, "I married my best friend and then came along his best friend Happy friendship day". Rupali's adorable family picture has been showered with immense love from the audience.

Speaking about her character, Anupamaa has proved to be the most loved character on Television screens presently. Along with Rupali Ganguly, the show also stars Gaurav Khanna, Sudhanshu Pandey, and Madalsa M Chakraborty in pivotal roles. Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna play Anupamaa and Anuj. Their on-screen chemistry has swooned the audiences. Rupali and Gaurav fans lovingly call them 'MaAn' and always shower their love on the actors. The duo bond well off-screen also and often creates reels and shares pictures with their fans.

Speaking about Anupamaa, the makers will now introduce a shocking yet intriguing twist in the upcoming episodes where Anuj is seen slipping into a coma. The makers have also cast new actors in Anupamaa who are seen adding the right amount of drama and have hooked the audiences to the show.

