Rupali Ganguly wishes hubby ‘Happy Anniversary’ in a romantic way; SEE PIC

Rupali Ganguly has been winning hearts from her performance in the show Anupamaa. The show is on the top with its storyline and continuous twists. The audience loves her character and has been showering praises. Today, the actress is celebrating her marriage anniversary. She took to her official Instagram handle and shared a romantic picture with her husband. The actress always shares pictures and videos with her husband and praises him for being supportive. Today, also she penned a sweet note.

The actress writes, “Celebrating commitment because you and I knew that we fit together so magically, that we weren’t in love momentarily but rather forever….And I know no matter how many ups and downs you truly won’t leave my side in this forever which is ours together!” In the photo, they are seen twinning in the same colour. Both are wearing a pink shirts. The couple is all smiles as they strike a pose. Many celebrities also wished the couple a happy anniversary.

One of the fans wrote, “Good couple’. Another writes, “Wishing you the u always be together forever happy forever blessed forever MERI yahi dua hai Allah SE. Lots and lots of love to Rupash.”

The current track in the show is focusing on Anuj Kapadia. He is an old classmate of Anupama and he has returned to the city after a long time. Anuj is a big businessman and he is interested in the property of Anupama. But somehow deal did not work. Vanraj and Kavya are tensed. Kavya is now planning to take advantage of Anupama and Anuj’s friendship.

Also Read: PHOTO: Rupali Ganguly has the sweetest wish for her mother on her birthday