Rupali Ganguly's old UNSEEN audition clip in her onscreen avatar for Anupamaa goes viral: WATCH

An old unseen video of Rupali Ganguly auditioning for the role of Anupamaa from last year has taken the internet by storm. Check out it below.

Star Plus’ show Anupamaa, starring Rupali Ganguly and Sudhanshu Pandey in the lead roles is one of the most popular daily soaps. The family drama has been ruling the TRP charts owing it its hard-hitting storyline. Ever since the show had aired, it has kept the audience on the edge of their seat. Especially, Rupali has left everyone stunned with her terrific performance in the popular show. She is indeed the perfect fit for the role of Anupamaa, a Gujarati homemaker. Several unseen videos from the show often surface on social media.

However, this time, an unseen clip of Rupali auditioning for the role of Anupamaa has taken the internet by storm. It is doing the rounds and has been massively shared by fan club pages of the show. In the viral video, we can see Rupali in her onscreen avatar with a cotton saree and hair tied in a loose bun. She is also seen enacting the scene where her daughter asks her to not enter her room without permission. Therefore, she talks about how a mother and a daughter can be friends with each other.

Watch the viral video below:

Meanwhile, Rupali Ganguly has been sharing behind-the-scenes photos and videos from the sets on her social media platforms. A few days ago, she shared a video of herself dancing to Piya Tu Ab Toh Aaja with her co-stars.

Talking about Anupamaa, the show also stars Madalsa Sharma, Paras Kalnawat, Anagha Bhosale, and Alpana Buch in key roles. The show was premiered last year.

