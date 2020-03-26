Ruslaan Mumtaz welcomes baby boy; Says 'My baby is a super hero born in difficult times'

Balika Vadhu fame Ruslaan Mumtaz and his wife Nirali have become proud parents of a baby boy. Take a look at the little baby's first picture here.

From quite some days now, we're all only reading about the Coronavirus pandemic and how it is affecting mankind. The news has created a lot of distress among all, and we're all yearning for something better. Amidst all this, there is a piece of good news for us all. Ruslaan Mumtaz, who was last seen in Jabariya Jodi starring and , has become a father. Yes, the Ruslaan along with his wife Niral, has welcomed a baby boy.

Just a few minutes ago, the handsome actor took to his Instagram handle to share this heartwarming news and revealed the first pictures of the baby. Along with these beautiful photos, the Balika Vadhu actor also penned down a long note. In the note, he revealed how he was not going to share this news with anyone considering the distressful situation around. Later, he ditched the idea of thinking that this piece of news is a must right now to lighten up the mood and spread happiness around.

ALSO READ: Shivangi Joshi, Shraddha Arya and Shashank Vyas video calling during quarantine is pure BFF goals



Ruslaan further added that his baby boy is not less than a superhero, who is born in difficult times. He hopes that the little one makes the world a beautiful place. He added, 'I hope and pray the world becomes a better place for us, our parents and our children.'

Take a look at Ruslaan's post here:

The couple announced the pregnancy in February. They first met at Shiamak Davar’s dance class, who played cupid to bring them together. On the work front, Ruslaan has proved his mettle on both TV and in Bollywood. He has done movies like Dangerous Ishq, I Don't Luv U, Khel Toh Ab Shuru Hoga, and Romeo Idiot Desi Juliet among others. On the small screen, he has been a part of Ek Vivah Aisa Bhi, Laal Ishq, Main Maayke Chali Jaungi and others.

Here's wishing the couple a big congratulations and good health for the newborn!

ALSO READ: Arjun Bijlani shares a meme of him and Mouni Roy trying to survive the COVID 19 lockdown and it is hilarious



Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More