Sa Re Ga Ma Pa 2021: Asha Parekh, Shankar Mahadevan & contestants pay special tribute to late Lata Mangeshkar

The singing reality show reality show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa is one of the oldest and highly successful reality shows of India. The show has provided a platform for the talented singers all over the country to get their talent recognized. The viewers are in for a treat this Saturday as Padmashree Asha Parekh will appear as the special guest on the episode, alongside the judges.

All the performances by the young participants during the shoot were dedicated to Asha ji, the veteran actress got very emotional while reminiscing her memories with the late Lata Mangeshkar. The legendary singer recently passed away after a prolonged illness. To celebrate her legacy, Asha Parekh requested contestant Neelanjana to sing Lag Ja Gale on the stage, and her performance left everyone speechless and teary-eyes.

Talking about working with Lata Ji, Asha Parekh mentioned on Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, “I didn’t get a chance to spend a lot of time with her, however, having said that, I consider myself very lucky to have gotten an opportunity to work with her. I will always remember her as a very jolly and calm person who gave extraordinary, beautiful, and evergreen songs to the musical industry. She was an epitome of Saraswati for me, who is sadly no longer with us. I still remember whenever she used to sing, everyone just wanted to keep listening to her songs, including myself.”

While paying tribute to Lata Mangeshkar, Shankar Mahadevan added, “I request everyone to observe a minute of silence for Lata di as wherever she is; she must be blessing us.” The entire team paid a heartfelt tribute to the Nightingale of India, Shri Lata Mangeshkar.



