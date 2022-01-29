Sa Re Ga Ma Pa 2021: Contestant Ananya’s braids remind Anu Malik of his early 90’s braided hair and hat look

The upcoming episode of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa 2021 will be graced by a special guest, Anu Malik. The contestants have been impressing the judges and audience in every episode. The upcoming episode will be full of entertainment and Bollywood vibes as it will be graced by Anu Malik.

He will be seen thoroughly enjoying all the performances by contestants. It is seen that contestant Ananya’s hairstyle caught Anu Malik’s attention. When Ananya came on stage for her performance, Anu Malik shared how her hairstyle took him back to the early 90’s era. He shared that he used to have the same hairstyle and top it up with a cowboy hat. And it was just another day, when he decided to walk around with his braided hair, cowboy hat, leather boots and that made his wife walk 20 steps away from him, pretending like she doesn’t know him.

Talking about this incident, Anu Malik mentioned, “I still remember there was this incident where my wife and I were going out for dinner, and I told her I am going to wear my cowboy hat and leather boots with those braids on. After we left, she decided to walk 20 steps away from me pretending like she doesn’t even know me. But I was very happy and confident with my outfit and had so much fun wearing it. I have been watching Sa Re Ga Ma Pa and the day I saw Ananya, I reminded my wife about the time I used to keep the same braids. Now she just laughs about those moments.”

After this revelation, Anu Malik wore the same hat, and performed one of his famous songs ‘Baarish’ along with Ananya, Himesh Reshammiya, Vishal Dadlani and Shankar Mahadevan.



