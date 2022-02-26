Sa Re Ga Ma Pa 2021: Dharmendra fulfills his dream of singing as he sings for a contestant

Sa Re Ga Ma Pa has reached its 30th season this year. The show has given to the industry some of the extremely talented and melodious singers from all over the country, and each performance is praiseworthy. The upcoming episode is Dharmendra Special and it will be graced by the He-Man of B-town himself. In the episode, the audience will get to see a different aspect of him.

As per the latest promo of the season, the actor will be deeply impressed with the singing of the contestant Nilanjana. He stood up and said, “Mai kahin kavi na ban jau tere pyaar mein Nilanjana”. He will then sing the song, “Mai kavi na ban jau tere pyaar mein Kavita”. Musician Shankar Mahadevan and Himesh Reshamiya also sang along with him. The audience applauded the singing of the veteran singer. Dharmendra shared, “Aakhirkar mera bhi ye shauk pura ho gya yaar… Aaj mai bhi keh skta hu maine bhi gaya.”

Dharmendra will also be sharing his interest in poetry and shayaris. He also shared a shayri written by him and said that people are often not able to believe that Dharam can be a poet. In the previous promo, he was also seen playing with contestant Sanjana’s little kids, and he gave them gifts.

The show is judged by Vishal Dadlani, Shankar Mahadevan and Himesh Reshammiya. It is hosted by singer Aditya Narayan.

