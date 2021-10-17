Sa Re Ga Ma Pa 2021 Ep 1 Review: Shankar Mahadevan, Vishal Dadlani and Himesh’s chemistry makes it a fun watch

The latest season of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa premiered today on ZEE TV, with Shankar Mahadevan, Vishal Dadlani and Himesh Reshammiya at the helm. While the look and feel of this new season is the same as its earlier versions, the interesting and diverse lineup of contestants made this first episode an entertaining watch. Additionally, the contestants are given 100 seconds within which they have to procure more than 50 percent score from the jury, only after which they can continue singing during their turn. This is definitely a gripping element.

One of the major problems with talent based reality shows in India is that they all seem to be clones of each other, majorly because of the sob stories presented before the performances. However, in the first episode of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa most introductory videos of the contestants were presented with an approach to inspire, which was a welcome change. Some of the participants managed to impress both the judges and the grand jury, which included Vraj Kshatriya who sang “Ishq Di Baajiyaan'' from Soorma and Vidhi Jaiswal who crooned “Dilbaro” from Raazi.

Another highlight of the episode was Sachin Kumar’s return to the show. He was a part of an earlier season in 2016 but couldn’t win the show that time, and so has returned to fulfil his incomplete dream of bagging the winner’s trophy of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa. Vishal and Himesh were surprised with Sachin’s decision, but were happy with his performance that followed the conversation.

Moreover, Shankar, Vishal and Himesh’s chemistry is also a fun watch, which indeed adds to the overall charm of the show. I believe the singing talent has always been a major attraction for the viewers as far as Sa Re Ga Ma Pa is concerned, and going by the first episode the makers intend to continue that trend this time as well.

