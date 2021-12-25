Sa Re Ga Ma Pa 2021: Neha Kakkar fulfils Sanjana Bhat’s wish of a dreamy wedding on the sets of the show

In the latest episode of the singing reality TV show, Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, Neha Kakkar’s husband Rohanpreet Singh made a special appearance and for a very special reason. Along with power-packed performances, judge Neha Kakkar also fulfilled contestant Sanjana Bhat’s wish of enjoying a dreamy wedding. The episode sees Sanjana setting the dance stage on fire with her singing rendition of Kala Chasma.

After her performance, Neha Kakkar heaped praises for Bhat and also began referring Sanjana as her sister. Soon after the acclaimed singer revealed the special surprise that she had in store for the contestant. Apparently, during Bhat’s real wedding, the couple couldn’t make a video CD of their special moment. So to give them a memorable moment that the couple can enjoy for a lifetime, Kakkar arranged a surprise wedding for Bhat.

The judge got them remarried while the entire cast and crew of the show joined the occasion. They even recorded a video for the couple that made Sanjana very emotional. Neha Kakkar said, “I know back then we couldn’t be a part of your wedding. But you are a part of our family, and we can be part of the wedding now by getting you remarried here on Sa Re Ga Ma Pa.” Along with planning the surprise, Neha and her husband also took part in the Gathbandhan ritual of the couple.

Take a look at the photos below:

ALSO READ| Sa Re Ga Ma Pa PROMO: Rohanpreet says he's the ‘drama king’ in marriage and can't bear Neha Kakkar's anger