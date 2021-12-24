Sa Re Ga Ma Pa PROMO: Rohanpreet says he's the ‘drama king’ in marriage and can't bear Neha Kakkar's anger

Neha Kakkar and hubby Rohanpreet Singh are among the most adorable couples in the entertainment industry. The couple will be soon gracing the sets of the singing reality show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa 2021. They will not only be enjoying the performance of the contestants but also create a melodious atmosphere with their singing. In the promo of the show, the couple will be seen engaging in some fun stuff as they make revelations about their relationship.

The promos of the upcoming episode are out. And one of them gives a glimpse into the hilarious, yet cute moment shared between the couple. Neha and Rohanpreet will play the 'couple quiz' wherein they are asked by the host Aditya Narayan, “Who is the drama queen/king between them?”. While Neha raises Rohanpreet’s footwear to say that it’s him, he picks up hers to point out towards her. However, Neha does not like his answer and goes to him and asks him to tell the truth by raising his footwear in his hand.

Watching her reaction, Rohanpreet immediately agrees with Neha and says that he is the ‘drama king’ in their relationship. Surprised by the change in his answer, Himesh Reshamiyaa asks, "Why did you do this?". The singer replies saying that he cannot bear getting beaten on stage if only Neha gets angry at him.

Watch the promo here:

Another promo of the upcoming episode shows Neha expressing her love for Rohanpreet by singing her popular ‘Mile ho tum humko’ song for him. Adding a spark of emotion to the moment, she says, “Jab tak hum zinda rahein, hum saath rahein.” Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh have completed more than a year of togetherness. The couple celebrated their first wedding anniversary recently in October.



