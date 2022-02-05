Sa Re Ga Ma Pa 2021: Raveena Tandon reveals about being pranked by Aamir Khan during Andaz Apna Apna shoot

Sa Re Ga Ma Pa 2021 is among the most popular singing reality shows on the television screens. The show has brought numerous singing prodigies to limelight by giving them a platform for showcasing their skills. The upcoming episode will be graced by Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon. In the episode, she will seen getting nostalgic over contestant Sharad’s rendition of ‘Ello Ji Sanam Hum Aa Gaye’ and she also talked about a fun anecdote from the shoot of the movie.

In a fun act, he is seen comforting Raveena the same way Aamir cheered her up when she was angry in the song from Andaz Apna Apna. Sharad’s performance as Aamir truly left everyone amazed. Raveena got nostalgic and revealed how Aamir played a hilarious prank on her during Andaz Apna Apna’s shoot and how she got back at him.

Raveena Tandon revealed, “I still remember, Aamir and I were shooting on a horse carriage for Andaz Apna Apna. It was a really fun sequence, however, little did I know that the whole unit along with Aamir was planning to pull a prank on me. We were sitting inside the carriage and Aamir was standing behind me while I was getting my makeup done. He asked for a cup of tea and suddenly, I see this hot cup of tea falling from his hand and coming in my direction. I got scared and I immediately tried to duck, only to realize that it was a prank. The cup was empty, and it was tied to the plate through a thread.”

She further added, “While everyone had a laugh at my expense, I was no less. I gave it back to Aamir during the same sequence. At that time, there were no vanity vans, so Aamir had to walk quite a while to use the washroom. While he was away, due to the weather conditions, our director Rajkumar Santoshiji told us to pack up for the day. However, I requested Master Sarojji to give Aamir a difficult step and make him practice that step inside the carriage. He did what was instructed, but soon he realized that I was relaxing, and he was the only one practising. He came to know after 30 minutes that he was pranked. Every time I think of it, it brings a smile to my face even today.” It will be interesting to see Raveena’s revelations on Sa Re Ga Ma Pa.



