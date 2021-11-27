Sa Re Ga Ma Pa 2021: Salman Khan recalls working with Aditya Narayan: Used to wipe his nose when he was a kid

The upcoming episode of the music reality show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa 2021 will bring a lot of entertainment for the audience. The show will be graced by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan. In the special episode, he will be seen enjoying the spectacular performance by the contestant and he will also share some fun anecdotes from his shooting days with Aditya Narayan during his childhood.

Salman revealed in the episode, “I had worked with Aditya when he was just three or four years old. We shot for Jab Pyaar Kisise Hota Hai. I used to wipe his nose when he was a kid.” Aditya Narayan also added, “I always had a runny nose, and he was there for my rescue. But look how I’ve grown up, but Salman Bhai is still the same young, dashing man.”

The revelations by Salman Khan will leave everyone amused. The audience will also be entertained by Sanjana and Neelanjana's soulful rendition of songs like Kahe Toh Se Sajna and Tere Naam Humne Kiya Hai cannot be missed!

Salman Khan will be seen on the show for the promotion of his latest movie Antim: The Final Truth, featuring Aayush Sharma, Mahima Makwana, Mahesh Manjrekar and others. The socio-economic realities of rural Maharashtra are shown in the movie Antim. The film is cast squarely in the mould of a conventional crime saga in which a less sinned against than sinning lawbreaker is lionised only to be thrown into a losing battle against a tough policeman determined to wipe out crime and criminals.



Also read-Bigg Boss 15: Angry Salman Khan stops Tejasswi Prakash, scolds all housemates for fake behaviour; Watch