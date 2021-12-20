Sa Re Ga Ma Pa 2021: Shahid Kapoor, singers Neha Kakkar & Rohanpreet to grace the show

Sa Re Ga Ma Pa 2021 is one of the oldest singing reality shows on television screens. The show has stayed relevant to music lovers across the country. The latest season of the show started off in a grand way and numerous talented contestants are parts of this season. The audience is liking the performances of the contestants. It has been graced by numerous celebrities every weekend and the upcoming episodes will see the cast of Jersey and singer Neha Kakkar.

As per the updates by Tellychakkar, Shahid Kapoor, Neha Kakkar, and Rohanpreet Singh will be the guests on the upcoming episodes of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa on Zee TV. Shahid will be on the show to promote his upcoming film 'Jersey', which is a movie based on a sportsman’s life. The cast of the movie also includes Mrunal Thakur as the lead. It is slated to be released on 31st December.

Ace singer Neha Kakkar and her husband Rohanpreet Singh will also be part of the upcoming episode of the show. Neha has also been a judge on Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs in 2017.

Neha Kakkar was recently seen enjoying and dancing along with hubby Rohanpreet on his birthday. She had arranged a surprise birthday cake for him. Later, they had a grand celebration with their family members. The couple had shared pictures of the celebrations on social media.



