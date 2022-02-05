Sa Re Ga Ma Pa 2021: Special guest Raveena Tandon amazes everyone with her moves on ‘Tip Tip Barsa Pani’

Sa Re Ga Ma Pa is one of the most popular reality show on the TV, which has been producing talented singers for years. The present season of the show also comprises some highly talented singers. The upcoming episode of the show will be graced by Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon. The actress will also set the stage on fire with her killer dance moves to Tip Tip Barsa Paani.

Contestant Laj’s rendition of Tip Tip Barsa Paani left everyone amazed. After getting a lot of compliments from the judges as well as the special guest of the evening, Laj requested Raveena if she could join her on stage and dance on the song. She also requested Aditya Narayan to sing the main stanza of Tip Tip Barsa Paani, which his father Udit Narayan had initially sung. Raveena then stole everyone’s hearts. In fact, judge Vishal Dadlani was blown away and couldn’t stop praising Raveena.

As Vishal told Raveena, “l must say that Tip Tip Barsa Paani is the star in your career. The way you performed this song was fantastic. There can be 1000 remixes of this song but there is one and only one Raveena Tandon.”

Raveena replied back, “Pagle rulayega kya? I am truly grateful, and I thank everyone for all the respect I’ve got. After so many years, I still get the same level of love and appreciation. It’s truly overwhelming.”



