Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Grand Finale: Neelanjana Ray wins the singing reality show

Neelanjana Ray has emerged as the winner of the latest season of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa. Tonight, the Grand Finale of the popular singing reality show aired on television. Along with the trophy, Neelanajana also won a cash prize of Rs. 10 lakhs. While Rajashri Bag emerged as the first runner up, Sharad Sharma was declared the second runner up. They won prize money of Rs 5 lakhs and 3 lakhs respectively. The top six finalists of this season were Sharad Sharma, Neelanjana Ray, Ananya Chakraborty, Snigdhajit Bhowmik, Rajashri Bag, and Sanjana Bhatt. Tonight, on the Grand Finale, Padma Shri Udit Narayan and the very talented Shilpa Rao graced the show.

Sa Re Ga Ma Pa is undoubtedly one of the most loved, popular, and longest-running singing reality shows in the country. Like every other season, this time around too, a talented and nourished pool of singers participated in the show and mesmerized the jury, judges, and audience with the performances. This year, reputed singer and composers Shankar Mahadevan, Vishal Dadlani, and Himesh Reshammiya were on the panel of judges. Aditya Narayan hosted the show. The show premiered on television screens on the 16th of October, 2021.

Lifting the winner’s trophy, a joyous, yet humble Neelanjana said that it was a surreal moment for her. Moreover, she called her journey on the show an enriching experience. “I am so happy to have won Sa Re Ga Ma Pa 2021 and extremely grateful to the audience for all their appreciation and love. This is such a surreal moment for me, and I really can't believe that this incredible journey has come to an end. Sa Re Ga Ma Pa has been such an enriching experience. There is a lot that I have had the opportunity to learn from our judges, the mentors and the grand jury members who have been extremely supportive and encouraging throughout our journey. Of course, I will miss the extensive training and rehearsal sessions that we regularly had. But, most of all, I will cherish all those priceless moments that I spent with my fellow contestants, bonding with them cheering them on. Everyone on our set has been like a family member to me, and I would love to thank Zee TV for providing me with this amazing opportunity,” said Ray.

Padma Shri Udit Narayan congratulated Neelanjana and said, “It's always a delight to hear fresh talent, and these extraordinary singers on Sa Re Ga Ma Pa are exceptionally skilled and are well aware of the industry trends. I was amazed to hear them sing and certainly felt that they could contribute in a great way to the growth of our music industry. Neelanjana personally left me stunned by her talent. I also feel that each of these contestants have the potential to become great singers provided they believe in their talent and work on themselves. My best wishes to each one of them, and I hope to see them in the industry."

Judge Shankar Mahadevan commented on his experience this season and said that Neelanjana truly deserves the victory. "Neelanjana has been a fabulous performer, and undoubtedly she truly deserves this victory. I have seen her evolve at every stage of this season and wish her nothing but the best for their future. As a judge and mentor, I have thoroughly enjoyed this season, and I am glad that I came back to witness such amazing talent and watch them ace challenge after challenge to emerge as young superstars. This season of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa has been a fun-filled musical journey for all of us. Every contestant is close to my heart, and for me, each one of them is a winner, in my opinion. I wish them luck in abundance for their future,” Mahadevan quoted.

Further, Judge Vishal Dadlani stated that throughout the season, they have seen Neelanjana have a remarkable learning curve. Dadlani said, "I am extremely proud of Neelanjana and would like to congratulate her on winning the season. I truly feel that she has shown consistent progress this season and impressed everyone with her singing abilities. I must say that this season has been a fabulous one, and every contestant has left us floored by their incredible talent. We have seen them perform the most challenging songs and go through a remarkable learning curve. I believe anyone moving on from here is a winner and has a great bunch of opportunities awaiting them. I feel fortunate to have got the opportunity to mentor and guide such a talented bunch, and I hope to see them in the industry."

Judge Himesh Reshammiya not only applauded Neelanjana, but also mentioned that he is pleased with Rajashri and Sharad’s winning moments. "There have been innumerable occasions when Neelanjana left us amazed by her performances. She has been one of the strongest contenders amongst all the talented contestants, and it is truly her hard work and zeal to win that has brought her the title today. While I am thrilled at her victory, I am also pleased with Rajashri and Sharad's winning moment and proud of all the efforts that they have taken to reach this far. Each contestant in this season has truly come a long way from where they began, and in the process, they have rediscovered their talent. I am sure they all have a bright future ahead of them. My best wishes and prayers are with them!"

Host Aditya Narayan, who made his comeback this season after his stint in 2018, said that Neelanjana has won everyone’s hearts with her spirit and singing skills. Aditya said, "I feel with every season, this show has managed to unveil a new set of talent. They are not just confident singers but individuals who encompass the skills of a great performer. I have witnessed numerous performances across different seasons and shows, but somehow each season's talent never ceases to amaze me. There is so much I acquire by just listening and observing their skills. While all contestants on this show have outdone themselves, Neelanjana, in particular, has won our hearts with her indomitable spirit and brilliant singing skills. I wish her all the best for an outstanding career in this field."

