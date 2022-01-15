Sa Re Ga Ma Pa: Kishore Kumar's son Amit Kumar to grace the episode dedicated to the late singer

Sa Re Ga Ma Pa is among the oldest and most popular singing reality shows on the TV. The show has been entertaining audience for a long time and the present season Sa Re Ga Ma Pa 2021 has also brought forth exceptional talents from all over the country. The upcoming episode of the show will be featuring special guest, Amit Kumar, son of legendary singer Kishore Kumar. The episode will be dedicated to the late singer.

While the show has been entertaining its viewers through some enchanting performances by contestants. The upcoming Kishore Kumar special episode will also be remarkable with the legendary singer's son Amit Kumar appearing on the show.

While the audience will witness some riveting performances by the talented participants, it will be Dipayan Banerjee's wonderful rendition of Kishore da's evergreen tracks that will win everyone’s hearts. Several guests and even the judges have spoken about the similarity of his voice with late Kishore Kumar previously, and it will be interesting to see Amit Kumar's reaction to his melodious performance.

While Dipayan's talent will leave you amazed, you will also witness the amazing performances by all the other Sa Re Ga Ma Pa contestants. There will also be some special anecdotes that Amit Kumar will share during the show. The episode will be aired on this weekend.



