Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs 9: After Shankar Mahadevan, Anu Malik roped in to judge the singing reality show

Zee TV is all set to launch the 9th edition of its popular non-fiction property - Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs. The show has been a massive hit in the last eight seasons and the fans of the show are very excited for the upcoming season. We had revealed earlier how Shankar Mahadevan would be judging Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs for the first time ever and now, multiple award-winning music composer Anu Malik has been roped in as a judge as well.

While he has been a judge of various reality shows in the past, this will be the first time he will be seen as a judge on Zee TV's Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs.

On judging Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs 9, Anu Malik mentioned, “I am very excited about judging Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs. In fact, Sa Re Ga Ma Pa is a prestigious show for singers as well as music enthusiasts and while I have been following the show, this is the first time I will be a part of it and I am really kicked. It is a new challenge, and I am really happy that the channel has decided to have the tremendously talented Shankar Mahadevan as one of my co-judges on the panel. We will surely help nurture these young kids together. I absolutely feel it’s necessary to groom them at the right time so that they achieve their dreams of becoming a singer with the right guidance. I am looking forward to this new season of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs and I cannot wait to experience the talent that the kids will bring in.”

While we all are waiting for the new season of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs to start, on-ground auditions have already begun across the country.

Also read- Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs 9: Bharti Singh to host the kids' singing reality show