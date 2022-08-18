Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs 9: Bharti Singh to host the kids' singing reality show

Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs has been the most popular singing reality show among the audience for more than a decade. With the massive success of the previous eight seasons, the makers of the show are back with the new season this year. The singing reality show offers a grand platform for budding singers to present their skills on the national level. As per recent developments about the upcoming season, ace comedian Bharti Singh will be hosting the kid’s reality show.

As per the latest reports by India Forums, Bharti Singh will be hosting the ninth season of the guest reality show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs 9. Bharti Singh was last seen in the reality show Ravivaar With Star Parivaar, where she and her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa were seen hosting a special episode. She was seen in her best comical version and she also had a great time with the actors on the show. Bharti Singh has hosted numerous popular shows in the past, including Hunarbaaz: Desh Ki Shaan, The Khatra Khatra Show, and Dance Deewane 3, among others.

Bharti Singh became the mother of a baby boy a few months back in April. She often shares pictures and videos with her son, Laksh on social media.

In the recent pap video, we can see Bharti getting out of her car as she went for a night out with Laksh. While the laughter queen looked pretty in a green floral dress with no makeup, Golla looked like a ray of sunshine in a yellow onesie. While talking to the shutterbugs, she revealed how her hubby, Haarsh Limbachiyaa, had prepared delicious dinner for them as they were on a long drive.

