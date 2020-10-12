Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs: Aryananda Babu takes home the trophy and Rs 5 lakh

Aryananda Babu from Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs wins the show.

After months of regaling audiences with power-packed performances, Zee TV’s popular singing reality show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs Season 8 announced its winner on October 11 evening. The Grand Finale episode was graced by the likes of Jackie Shroff, Shakti Kapoor and Govinda. Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs found its winner in Aryananda Babu, who won hearts with her melodious voice. Apart from winning the coveted trophy Aryananda was also awarded with a cheque worth Rs.5 lakhs as cash prize. On the other hand, Ranita Banerjee and Gurkirat Singh were announced as the first and second runner-up.

Elated at the victory, Aryananda said, “This is honestly a dream come true for me! The entire journey on Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs has been a great learning experience and I am immensely grateful to the mentors and judges who have constantly supported and helped me understand my potential as a singer. As I end this memorable journey, I am truly going to treasure the friendships that I have made, the knowledge that I have gained and most importantly the relations that I have built with the judges and jury members for life. I am extremely delighted to have received this opportunity to showcase my talent and thankful to Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs and Zee TV for providing me with this opportunity.” Talking about Aryananda winning the show, Judge Alka Yagnik said, “Aryananda has been a brilliant performer right from the beginning and has consistently marvelled us with her outstanding performances throughout the show. She has been one of the best singers the stage has witnessed, and every performance was as flawless as it could be. My heartiest congratulations to Aryananda as well as our runner ups, Ranita and Gurkirat who fought a tough battle and have emerged as great singers on this platform. This entire journey has been an absolute delight and I wish the contestants all the best for their future endeavours.”

Adding further, Judge Himesh Reshammiya expressed, “Aryananda’s victory and journey in so many ways is an inspiration to many kids who are yet to explore the hidden talents they possess. Her spirit and zeal to emerge as a winner was visible in her consistent performances, and I am glad that all her prayers and wishes have been answered. Having said that, I believe that each contestant from here is a winner and that this is just a beginning to the success that is bound to come their way. I wish them a bright future ahead. Hoping to work with them in the future." Judge Javed Ali too was praises fir Arynanda, “There have been innumerable occasions when Arynanda has left us awestruck by her performances. She has been one of the strongest contenders amongst and I believe it’s her determination and zeal to win that has won her the title today. I do believe that she’ll go a long way and I'm sure she’ll flourish in the areas she steps foot into. My best wishes and prayers are with her!”

ALSO READ: Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs: Padmini Kolhapure & Poonam Dhillon RECALL memories from their Bollywood journeys

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×