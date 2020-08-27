0
0
0
×
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp
Save
  1. Home
  2. tv

Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs: Padmini Kolhapure & Poonam Dhillon RECALL memories from their Bollywood journeys

Bollywood's evergreen beauties Padmini Kolhapure and Poonam Dhillon are all set to grace the upcoming episode of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs. Here's what you can expect.
1477 reads Mumbai
0
0
0
Save
Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs: Padmini Kolhapure & Poonam Dhillon RECALL memories from their Bollywood journeysSa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs: Padmini Kolhapure & Poonam Dhillon RECALL memories from their Bollywood journeys

Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs has been keeping fans hooked ever since its inception. The little contestants are putting their hearts and souls to win the hearts of judges and the audiences, and move ahead to grab the winner's trophy. Now, in the upcoming episode of the singing reality show, viewers are going to get a taste of the 'golden Bollywood era' as evergreen beauties Padmini Kolhapure and Poonam Dhillon are all set to grace the upcoming episode. 

Yes, the actresses are going to be the 'special guests' of the forthcoming episodes Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs, and contenders will be seen wooing them with iconic Bollywood numbers from the 70s and 80s era. While songs undoubtedly will be the highlight of the show, the two well-known actresses will go down the memory lane as they will recall and share some beautiful memories from their Bollywood journeys. Poonam will get nostalgic about her debut B'town movie. 

ALSO READ: Maniesh Paul goes gaga over Jennifer Lopez's beauty and his social media posts are proof; Take a look

Reminiscing her debut in Bollywood, Poonam shared, 'I was studying in a school in Chandigarh when Yash Chopra discovered me and cast me for Trishul. He had just seen my photos and he came over to convince me and my parents.  I was just 15 and a half at that time and my plan was to only complete this film and return to Chandigarh to resume my education. I had no plans of doing any film thereafter, but shortly after I returned to Chandigarh after having completed Trishul, he tempted me with an offer for Noorie.' 

Padmini Kolhapure, on the other hand, gracefully took to the stage to groove on the famous song 'Yeh Gallian Yeh Choubara' as host Maniesh Paul joined her. She also revealed that the song was extremely special and close to her heart. With the two beauties spreading their charm, the upcoming episode of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs is going to be filled with melodies, memories, and happiness. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below. 

ALSO READ: Neha Kakkar, Tony Kakkar and Sonu Kakkar grace Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs as special guests; See Photos

Credits :Pinkvilla

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Sushant Singh Rajput never did hard drugs; Rhea was giving it to him: Lawyer’s SHOCKING allegation
Sushant Singh Rajput was murdered; Sandeep Ssingh involved, has Dubai connection: Surjeet Singh
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Rhea’s blood test to Homicide angle
Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput: All you need to know about Rhea Chakraborty’s Drug chat
From CBI revisiting Waterstone resort where SSR and Rhea stayed to questioning Showik Chakraborty
Masaba & Neena Gupta on divorce, single parenting, marriage, battling social judgements
Questioning of house staff to Chartered Accountants of both Rhea & late Sushant Singh Rajput being questioned
Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan on Baarish, playing Kaira, friendship, memes, and YRKKH
All you need to know about the controversies around Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: CBI visits resort SSR lived to questioning Siddharth Pithani and cook
Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case: CBI Team’s latest update to AIIMS conducting autopsy

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement