Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs: Padmini Kolhapure & Poonam Dhillon RECALL memories from their Bollywood journeys

Bollywood's evergreen beauties Padmini Kolhapure and Poonam Dhillon are all set to grace the upcoming episode of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs. Here's what you can expect.

Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs has been keeping fans hooked ever since its inception. The little contestants are putting their hearts and souls to win the hearts of judges and the audiences, and move ahead to grab the winner's trophy. Now, in the upcoming episode of the singing reality show, viewers are going to get a taste of the 'golden Bollywood era' as evergreen beauties Padmini Kolhapure and Poonam Dhillon are all set to grace the upcoming episode.

Yes, the actresses are going to be the 'special guests' of the forthcoming episodes Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs, and contenders will be seen wooing them with iconic Bollywood numbers from the 70s and 80s era. While songs undoubtedly will be the highlight of the show, the two well-known actresses will go down the memory lane as they will recall and share some beautiful memories from their Bollywood journeys. Poonam will get nostalgic about her debut B'town movie.

Reminiscing her debut in Bollywood, Poonam shared, 'I was studying in a school in Chandigarh when Yash Chopra discovered me and cast me for Trishul. He had just seen my photos and he came over to convince me and my parents. I was just 15 and a half at that time and my plan was to only complete this film and return to Chandigarh to resume my education. I had no plans of doing any film thereafter, but shortly after I returned to Chandigarh after having completed Trishul, he tempted me with an offer for Noorie.'

Padmini Kolhapure, on the other hand, gracefully took to the stage to groove on the famous song 'Yeh Gallian Yeh Choubara' as host Maniesh Paul joined her. She also revealed that the song was extremely special and close to her heart. With the two beauties spreading their charm, the upcoming episode of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs is going to be filled with melodies, memories, and happiness. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

