Sa Re Ga Pa Ma Li’l Champs 9 host Bharti Singh: I will be hosting a reality show with kids for first time

Zee TV is now all set to give some exceptional young singing prodigies a chance to shine on the biggest stage on national television. In fact, after receiving an overwhelming response to the previous eight seasons, Zee TV is all set to launch the 9th edition of its popular non-fiction property - Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs. After announcing Shankar Mahadevan and Anu Malik as the show's judges, the channel has now finalized ace comedian Bharti Singh as the host of the upcoming season of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs.

While Bharti has hosted several shows in the past, this is the first time she will be seen hosting a reality show on Zee TV. It will also be the first time she will host a reality show featuring kids.

Talking about being part of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs, Bharti Singh mentioned, “I have been a part of a couple of awards shows on the channel and I have made a few appearances on some popular shows too, however, Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs will be the first show that I host full-time for Zee TV. I am really excited and glad as Sa Re Ga Ma Pa is the longest-running reality show franchise, making it an honour for all of us to be associated with it. I must add that Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs is also going to be the first time I host a reality show featuring kids. Being a new mother myself, it really makes it even more special to see young talents from across India shine on the grand stage. I am really looking forward to the new season to begin.”

While we all are waiting for the new season of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs to kickstart, on-ground auditions have already begun across the country.

